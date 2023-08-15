PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested after deputies said he crashed an SUV through a fence and into a motorhome, damaging powerlines and causing a propane to explode.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, early Monday morning, Mario Apolinar Quinonez Verduzco, 30, drove straight through a T-intersection at Southeast 190th Drive and Southeast Tillstrom Road, going through a fence and onto a homeowner’s property.

Along the way, deputies said the vehicle snapped a support cable on a Verizon Wireless pole, damaged a PGE electrical box, struck a retaining wall and finally crashed into an unoccupied motorhome, which the property owner said caused a propane tank to explode.

As authorities said Quinonez Verduzco ran away from the scene. A fire began at the crash site and the damaged powerlines began arcing. Clackamas Fire and PGE responded to the scene and addressed the fire and the damage officials said.

According to deputies, they later found Quinonez Verduzco about a half-mile away and a breath test revealed that he had a BAC of .11. He was arrested on charges of hit and run vehicle and property, reckless driving and DUII.