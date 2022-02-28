PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot to death late Sunday night in unincorporated Clackamas County and the shooter remains at large, officials said.

The man was shot around 10 p.m. Sunday on SE 90th Avenue near Monterey and died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics, authorities said. His name has not been released.

No description of the suspect or suspects has been released, either.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.723.4949. Online tips taken at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip The case number is 22-004809.