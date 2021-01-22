Skeletal remains found near Molalla, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation has been launched after skeletal remains were found southeast of Molalla in January. (CCSO)

The remains predate the wildfires that swept through that area in September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation has been launched after skeletal remains were found in a wilderness area southeast of Molalla earlier this month.

While on a work site on January 8, a Weyerhauser timber crew came across the remains — including a partial human skull — in a steep ravine off a private logging road. Authorities say the remains predate the wildfires that swept through that area in September.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, articles of clothing were found in the area as well, signaling that the remains may have been there for some time. Among the items found were a size 9.5 white low-top style canvas athletic shoe and a dark-gray metal ring with a squared red stone.

Deputies, detectives and forensic specialists responded to the scene, as did the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office and Oregon State Police Crime Scene Investigators (CSI). Clackamas County Search and Rescue (CSAR) volunteers also responded due to the steep terrain.

A homicide investigation has been launched after skeletal remains were found southeast of Molalla in January. (CCSO)

A homicide investigation has been launched after skeletal remains were found southeast of Molalla in January. (CCSO)

A homicide investigation has been launched after skeletal remains were found southeast of Molalla in January. (CCSO)

A homicide investigation has been launched after skeletal remains were found southeast of Molalla in January. (CCSO)

A homicide investigation has been launched after skeletal remains were found southeast of Molalla in January. (CCSO)

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. The remains are now with Dr. Nici Vance, the OSP State Forensic Anthropologist.

Anyone with information on the human remains is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by calling 503.723,4949 or by using the online email form. Reference CCSO Case #21-000584.