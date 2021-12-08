Skiers delight: Heavy snow expected through the Cascades

Clackamas County

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow is falling on and near Mount Hood, a welcome site for skiers but a tricky path for drivers.

Thursday will be the worst time to drive over mountain passes. The weather will be windy with snow accumulations around 8-12 inches.

The mountain had a few inches of snow Wednesday and had an additional 1-2 inches fall overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday with snow expected above 2000 feet. Travel could be very difficult all across the Cascades.

Both Mount Hood Meadows and Timberline are hoping a heavy snow brings skiers to the resorts.

Mount Hood Meadows
Timberline

