Stranded kayakers rescued near Austin Hot Springs

Passersby called 911 after seeing the stranded people on the opposite bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rescuers helped two stranded people cross the Clackamas River on Sunday afternoon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in at about 1:45 p.m. from some passersby who saw two people on the other side of the river near Austin Hot Springs east of Estacada in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

The callers said the two people were waving a towel and calling for help but the river was too noisy to hear what they were shouting.

The callers said they also saw two rafts downstream of the hot springs that were stuck in some rapids. There’s no cellphone service in the area and the callers had to travel several miles to reach a ranger station.

Rescuers use a raft to reach the two people stuck on the opposite bank because there’s no road to reach that side of the river.

The two people told rescuers their kayak had capsized while trying to cross the river to reach the hot springs.

They both walked away unhurt.