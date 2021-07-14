‘Structural concerns’ closes North Shore Bridge in LO

The North Shore Bridge in Lake Oswego was closed until further notice, July 14, 2021 (City of Lake Oswego)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Structural concerns with a retaining wall near the North Shore Bridge prompted Lake Oswego officials to close the bridge until further notice.

City officials said they are looking at the retaining wall conditions and doing a structural analysis over the next few months. “Long term closure may be needed,” they said.

A structural engineer expert will be hired to analyze the bridge, figure out the cause and come up with possible solutions, officials said. But there is no timeline for the project at this time.

Alternate routes are in place. Officials want to keep North Shore Road between Cabana Lane and Lake Shore Road open for local traffic.

A construction hotline is in place — 503.635.0261.