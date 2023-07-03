PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two suspects involved in a shooting that injured two Clackamas County deputies late last month were arraigned on Monday and one of them faces attempted murder charges.

Tyler Scott, 32, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of the attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree burglary and first-degree theft. His bail was set at $1 million.

The second suspect, Joseph Ray Shaffer, 46, was charged with first-degree theft and second-degree burglary. His bail was set at $40,000.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says that the two deputies that were shot and injured in the incident have been discharged from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries. They were identified as Deputy Dan Blair and Deputy Jeremy McKenna.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were shot and two suspects were taken into custody Friday morning. June 2023 (KOIN).

The shooting happened near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Southeast Bell Avenue as the deputies responded to a burglary just after 7 a.m., officials say. Deputies arrived to find two men at the scene — but when they attempted to detain them for questioning, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire.

Officials say one deputy was shot in the arm and another was shot in the abdomen. According to Sheriff Angela Brandenburg, at least one deputy fired back, but the suspects were not hit.

“The injury, though it did fracture his pelvis, was just millimeters away from his internal organs, which would have led to a very [different] path, requiring emergency surgery and potentially a different outcome,” said Dr. Davis Zonies, an associate chief medical officer and trauma surgeon at OHSU.

According to authorities, this was the fourth incident this year where CCSO deputies were shot at by suspects.

The case will be heard by a grand jury next week.

“The district attorney’s office remains committed to holding violent offenders accountable including those who attack law enforcement. We recognize the sacrifices law enforcement officers make each and every day in Clackamas County and across the State of Oregon. We are dedicated to doing everything in our power as an agency to keep law enforcement safe as we work together for a safer Clackamas County,” CCSO said in a press release.