Suspected driver in deadly ClackCo hit-run arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman accused of being the driver in a fatal hit-and-run over the summer was arrested Thursday, according to officials.

On the night of September 16, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft at the Ross Center on SE 82nd Avenue.

When deputies arrived they tried to stop the suspected vehicle but said the two suspects drove off. While speeding through the intersection of SE Bell Avenue and SE Johnson Creek Boulevard, deputies said the suspects hit another vehicle. One suspect then ran away on foot.

The man hit, 54-year-old Kris Lee Nickelson, was taken to a nearby hospital where officials said he later died.

A woman, who was previously believed to be the passenger in the suspect vehicle, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Deputies said she later checked herself out.

CCSO initially reported Anthony Michael Lucero as the suspect driver and arrested him, but he was later confirmed to be the passenger.

Officials later determined Aunajae Devine Smith as the driver.

Smith was arrested and booked into Clackamas County Jail Thursday. She is facing charges for Manslaughter II, Recklessly Endangering and Reckless Driving.