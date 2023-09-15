A police sketch of the suspect in a Sherwood burglary on Sept. 12, 2023. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for a suspect is underway after authorities said a home near Sherwood was burglarized.

On Tuesday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a burglary on Southwest Westfall Road near Southwest Baker Road.

At the time of the burglary, authorities said that the victim and her elderly mother were home and asleep.

One of the victims said they saw the suspect leaving and provided a description to detectives. She then worked with a forensic artist to complete the sketch.

Authorities described the suspect as an adult male in their late 30s to early 40s, with a slender build. approximately 5’11” to 6’0” tall. He has dark hair and a full beard and was seen wearing a Carhartt jacket and left the scene in a brown, full-sized pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.