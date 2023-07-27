PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Oregon City Wednesday night after authorities found suspected fentanyl, meth and body armor inside an apartment, according to the Oregon City Police Department.

Just after 8:15 p.m., Oregon City police served a drug search warrant at an apartment on May Street where they arrested 53-year-old David Tornblad and seized suspected fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, meth and body armor, authorities said.

Tornblad faces several charges including felon in possession of body armor, second-degree distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree trademark counterfeiting and possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

“Once again, thank you to all the community members who have been working hard to bring awareness to the ongoing fentanyl crisis,” Oregon City Police said in a Facebook post announcing the arrest.