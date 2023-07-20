PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are seeking help from the public in finding a man and woman suspected of stealing a debit card from who they describe as an “elderly victim,” and then withdrawing large amounts of cash.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Chase Bank at 12400 SE Sunnyside Rd. in Clackamas after receiving a report that two people had stolen a debit card and then went inside the bank to withdraw money before running out of the building and fleeing east on SE Sunnyside Rd.

The victim told officials that a man and woman were in line behind her at the grocery store earlier in the day and that the man was standing close by. While the victim completed her purchase, the man asked if the woman had dropped a $10 bill, then followed her into the parking lot, trying to give her the bill.

“Surveillance video of this interaction revealed the man pulling something out of his pocket and dropping it on the ground, picking it up, and then speaking with the victim,” CCSO said.

As the two suspects asked the victim to check her wallet to see if she had dropped anything, the victim believes that her debit card was stolen from her wallet while she was distracted.

After receiving notifications of multiple withdrawals from her bank account, the victim drove to the bank on Sunnyside Rd. and saw the same man and woman in the checkout line, officials said. When she yelled out and said they had stolen her debit card, the two suspects ran out of the bank.

Anyone who can help identify these suspects is asked to contact the CCSO tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip Reference CCSO Case # 23-014880.