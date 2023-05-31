Ashley Real, 22, was the victim of a suspicious death according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After finding the human remains of a Portland woman in the woods earlier this month, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information into what they are calling a “suspicious death.”

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Ashley Real. Authorities say they are still attempting to determine her cause of death.

According to officials, deputies responded to a death investigation in the 29000 block of SE Judd Road in the Eagle Creek area on May 7. A man fishing at a nearby pond called 911 after discovering Real’s body in a heavily wooded area.

Authorities are asking for any tips from the public on suspicious activity that have been observed in the area between the end of March and the beginning of May — they also would like to talk to anyone that’s had contact with Real this year.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the CCSO tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form — reference CCSO Case # 23-009521.