Suspicious substance found in Coffee Creek prison mail

One employee taken to local hospital for evaluation

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say administration building at an Oregon prison was evacuated when workers found an envelope in the mail room with an unknown substance inside.

The Department of Corrections says the mail room at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville was secured when the envelope was found Friday morning and that multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to investigate.

Seven employees were in the mail room at the time and one was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Department of Corrections says it’s the third time that the administration building has been evacuated in recent months.

The prison houses approximately 1,200 adults.