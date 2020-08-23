SWAT, crisis negotiation teams called to standoff in Rhododendron

Clackamas County

Authorities reported the suspect was armed

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police presence in Rhododendron after authorities reported a situation with an armed person. August 23, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is working to resolve a standoff with an armed person in Rhododendron Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office on Twitter.

Both the SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations teams have been called out to assist with the situation.

Authorities said traffic on Highway 26 was moving slow, but the highway is not blocked.

This is a developing story.

