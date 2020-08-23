SWAT, crisis negotiation teams called to standoff in Rhododendron

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is working to resolve a standoff with an armed person in Rhododendron Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office on Twitter.
Both the SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations teams have been called out to assist with the situation.
Authorities said traffic on Highway 26 was moving slow, but the highway is not blocked.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.