SWAT, crisis negotiation teams called to standoff in Rhododendron

Police presence in Rhododendron after authorities reported a situation with an armed person. August 23, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is working to resolve a standoff with an armed person in Rhododendron Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office on Twitter.

Both the SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations teams have been called out to assist with the situation.

CCSO SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team are working to safely resolve a situation with an armed suspect. There is no current threat to the public. Traffic on Hwy 26 is moving slow through Rhododendron where they are but the highway is not blocked. #SWAT #alert pic.twitter.com/cxyAfIuK8d — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) August 23, 2020

Authorities said traffic on Highway 26 was moving slow, but the highway is not blocked.

This is a developing story.