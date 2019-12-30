Teen falls 500 ft on Mt Hood, rescue in progress

A cloud cap rolled in over Mt. Hood as rescuers worked to reach a fallen climber Monday. December 30, 2019 (Courtesy Lt Brian Jensen, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

The rescue is expected to take several hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County Search and Rescue crews are working to rescue a fallen climber on Mt. Hood Monday afternoon.

A call for rescue reached the sheriff’s office around 9 a.m.

The 16-year-old was part of a climbing group that was going to summit the mountain. They were climbing up the Pearly Gates area when the teenage boy fell down to a slope called the Devil’s Kitchen, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. They estimate he fell roughly 500 feet.

The first team of rescuers were able to reach him around 1 p.m. SAR has confirmed that the teenager is in stable condition, but has a leg injury. They splinted the climber’s leg and are now making their way down the mountain.

“Due to the location and elevation of about 10,500 feet, the rescue is expected to take several hours,” said CCSO in an update via Twitter around 2 p.m.

The CCSO SAR team is being assisted by rescuers from Ptld Mountain Rescue and Hood River Crag Rats.

Clackamas County’s SAR team said they conduct an average of 70 rescue missions a year since 2013. Mt. Hood is the highest mountain in Oregon, standing at 11,239 feet, and is also one of the most-climbed mountains in the world (behind Mt. Fuji), according to the CCSO. More than 10,000 people ascend the summit annually.