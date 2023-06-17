The Milwaukie Police Department says a loaded 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Milwaukie Police Department reports that a 16-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday, June 15, after attempting to evade police in a stolen car.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, officials say a Milwaukie Patrol Sergeant saw a suspicious vehicle driving north on Southeast Linwood Avenue near Southeast Aspen Street. According to MPD, the DMV registration for the vehicle showed that it had been reported stolen.

Authorities say the sergeant attempted to stop the vehicle after it safely passed through a school zone, but the driver reached a dead-end street and turned the car around before hitting the MPD vehicle and fleeing from the sergeant.

Witnesses pointed the sergeant to 10500 Southeast Linwood Avenue, where the 16-year old had left the stolen vehicle and began to head north, according to Milwaukie officials.

MPD reports that the teenager was ‘intercepted’ near 6100 SE King Road before being taken to the Clackamas County Juvenile Reception Center.

Recovered 9mm handgun (Courtesy Milwaukie Police Department)

Police say that a loaded 9mm handgun was found in the car driven by the suspect. He now faces charges of Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Attempt to Elude a Police Officer and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.