PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four days after a mail carrier was shot in Milwaukie, a suspect has been arrested and faces an attempted murder charge.

On Dec. 24, a mail carrier on Southeast 37th Avenue was shot in the upper leg. Milwaukie police responded to the scene and said it appeared that the carrier was shot with a small caliber firearm.

The mail carrier was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

On Wednesday, Lake Oswego police found a vehicle of interest in the case and contacted the driver.

Kevin Eugene Irvine, 31, of Tigard, Oregon was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.