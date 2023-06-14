PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon City police and Clackamas County deputies found a Tigard man hiding in a trash can inside a garage on Tuesday after they say he abandoned a vehicle and tried to escape in Damascus.

Around 12:20 a.m., deputies learned that 33-year-old Cody Warren Mcalary had been eluding officers in a black Honda Civic for seven miles when deputies put down spike strips to stop him on Clackamas River Drive near Springwater Road.

The car stopped near Highway 224 and Goosehollow Drive, and officials say Mcalary and an unidentified female passenger ran into the neighborhood. Mcalary entered several homes to hide, according to deputies.

Officials say Mcalary entered a residence on Scoria Lane and was found in the garage hiding inside a garbage bin. Officials say they opened the lid to the garbage can because they saw “freshly spilled oil on the ground in one corner of the garage, next to a garbage can with a suspicious crease on its side.”

According to CCSO, Mcalary has multiple felony warrants and is being held without bail for violating probation, violating parole, eluding a police officer, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and recklessly endangering.

CCSO encourages anyone with information on Mcalary to contact their tip line via by phone at 503-723-4949 via an email form on their website: www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.