Tips sought after man’s skeletal remains found in ClackCo

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said this black t-shirt was found with skeletal remains of a man discovered on May 4, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying skeletal human remains found in unincorporated Clackamas County earlier this month.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found on May 4 in a wetland area near SE Causey Avenue and SE Fuller Road in unincorporated Clackamas County. Authorities were alerted to the discovery by a person who went to the Clackamas Fire District #1’s Fuller Road Station in Happy Valley to report finding a partial human skull, and deputies were called in to help.

When detectives responded to the scene, they found more skeletal remains, which were then recovered from the scene.

According to CCSO, analysis from Oregon State Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Nici Vance indicates the remains belonged to a white man who was between the ages of 45 and 65 at the time of his death and stood between 5-feet 6-inches and 6 feet 1 inch. The man appears to have had very poor dental hygiene, and he may have been homeless, based on items found around the remains. Based on analysis of the remains, he may have died sometime between eight months and two years ago.

Authorities said a black t-shirt found with the remains had a distinctive logo with the words “Monster Army Momentum.”

The man’s cause of death has not been determined, but authorities said experts did not find signs of homicidal violence or foul play with the remains.

Anyone who saw a man wearing the black t-shirt in the area over the past few years is asked to call the Sheriff’s office by phone at 503-723-4949 or contact investigations using an online form, which can be found here. Tipsters are asked to reference CCSO Case# 21-009188.