Tossed cooking materials sets Lake Oswego home ablaze

Clackamas County

The home in the 5100 block of Woodcrest Lane is a complete loss

An accidental fire destroyed this home in the 5100 block of Woodcrest Lane in Lake Oswego, November 7, 2020 (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An accidental fire destroyed a Lake Oswego home Saturday night, leaving 3 people unhurt but without a place to live.

Once firefighters arrived at the house in the 5100 block of Woodcrest Lane, they began battling the blaze from the outside and protecting the homes next door. The bulk of the fire was put out within 30 minutes once they got inside but they worked for another hour to douse hot spots.

Some cooking materials that had been thrown out set off the fire in the garage, TVF&R officials said. The home did not have a fire sprinkler system and by the time the homeowner found the fire and called 911, the garage was engulfed and quickly consumed the house.

The house is a complete loss, officials said. The homeowner has insurance.

