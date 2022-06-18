PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Milwaukie, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a series of Tweets, CCSO said deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved in the shooting which happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Southeast Railroad Avenue and SE Wood Avenue.

The chase ended in that area with the suspect’s death, deputies said. The intersection will be closed during the investigation which is expected to last several hours.

Deputies shared few details in the release to social media and the exact events leading up to the shooting remain unclear. The suspect has not been identified and CCSO did not immediately specify why they were originally stopped, whether they were armed or who fired their weapon.

The Clackamas Interagency Major Crimes Team and the county district attorney’s office are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Authorities said more information will come from the DA’s office next week after an autopsy has been done.