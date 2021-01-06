Train derailment closes Highway 99 between Canby, Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highway 99 was closed for more than an hour after a train derailed between Canby and Oregon City on Wednesday.

At 1:30 a.m, Clackamas County deputies and emergency crews responded to a train derailment between Canby and Oregon City along Highway 99. Officials say there were concerns of hazardous materials being involved — but thankfully no hazmat cars were affected and the situation was determined to be safe. Fifteen total cars appeared to have derailed.

The engineer complained of pain but no other injuries have been reported as a result of the derailment.

A train derailed between Canby and Oregon City on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020. (CCSO)

Highway 99 was closed between Oregon City and Canby until about 3 a.m., but none of the debris or rail cars blocked the highway. The highway has since reopened but crews are still clearing the scene at Highway 99 and South End Road, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Heavy equipment will be needed and clean up will take some time.

Video from the train derailment that occurred at 1:30 a.m. along Hwy 99 between Oregon City and Canby near South End Rd.



Use caution driving in the area as heavy equipment and workers will be there. #alert #train #derail pic.twitter.com/bQ5iJOG57l — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) January 6, 2021

Oregon Department of Transportation, Canby Fire, Clackamas Fire, Oregon State Police, Oregon City Police and Union Pacific all assisted CCSO in the response. CCSO will complete their report but Union Pacific will conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story.