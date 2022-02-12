‘Tranquilla’ applies to lead Oregon City’s growth

Interim director, whose nickname reflects her tranquil demeanor, says patience and persistence are important

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — To prepare for a particularly difficult interaction recently, the interim director of Oregon City’s Community Development Department set up a diffuser with lavender essential oil, known to impart a calming atmosphere.

“It may have helped a little bit, and things did improve for a while,” Aquilla Hurd-Ravich said.

Hurd-Ravich says it was fair for her colleagues to give her the nickname Tranquilla.

“I do have a pretty even temperament, even keel,” she said.

As interim director of OC’s Community Development since the departure of her predecessor in November, Hurd-Ravich leads various important aspects of basic civic functions, including processing of planning permits, building inspections and holding land-use hearings as needed.

In taking a planning-manager job in nearby Happy Valley, the former director of OC’s Community Development Department took a pay cut but hoped the new position would allow her to spend more time with her family.

In October 2020, Hurd-Ravich left a job in Tualatin with the same title, community development director. Like her OC predecessor, she left Tualatin for family reasons, to focus on her children’s schooling during the pandemic. She had been with the city since 2007, first as a senior planner, and later overseeing the entire planning department.

Despite her nickname and demeanor, Hurd-Ravich says she doesn’t feel tranquil and calm all the time. In applying for the permanent position in OC, she acknowledged personnel issues with employees, including a time when a manager who reported to her came under investigation.

Hurd-Ravich was one of two finalists for OC’s permanent position, along with Doug Rux, Newberg’s community development director for the past seven years. During a Feb. 4 open-house discussion with other OC department heads, she described an employee’s performance-improvement plan with some new requirements that helped “things improve for a while.” She brought in a facilitator for many “open, frank, difficult conversations” with ground rules. That’s when she also brought in the lavender diffuser.

“Let me create a calm, supportive environment where we can have these difficult conversations,” she said.

Hurd-Ravich did not mention any names of problem employees, but OC’s Community Development Department has had more than its fair share of public issues. Two of its employees faced discipline last year after failing to consult the city attorney, which led to a lawsuit, and one of the department’s managers retired early amid an internal investigation.

Hurd-Ravich’s department sits between the crossfire of citizens and elected officials. Oregon House Bill 2001, which mandates that the city create opportunities for denser housing, creates a challenge for planning professionals like her who are forced to get public feedback on a process with outcomes that are largely predetermined by state laws. Other land-use approvals are largely predetermined based on zoning, which is set by city officials using state guidelines.

“There needs to be a discussion as to why it’s allowed and what went into that decision making,” she said of citizens who are frustrated with their lack of influence.

She said it was not fair for the city to ask for public feedback on state mandates, but she rather would encourage citizens to provide feedback in areas where the city is allowed some discretion.

“It’s really important to be honest about what you can and can’t use,” she said.

Through the design process, Hurd-Ravich seeks potential compromises that address some of the neighborhood concerns. Examples of design solutions include angling a driveway to be less of a traffic impact or lighting a new development so it doesn’t shine into neighboring residences. When people inevitably get upset because they can’t do more to impact their city’s plans, she tries to direct their energies into places they can make a difference and see their passion as a sign of their civic pride.

“They’re contentious because people care about their community,” she said.

Tolling she said is “a great example of not getting what we want,” but she would like to help OC officials “impact the process,” even if state officials remain intent on tolling Interstate 205 over the objections of cities across Clackamas County.

Hurd-Ravich’s former supervisor described her as a “smart, thoughtful, diplomatic, curious, hardworking, flexible team player.” She says she takes pride in being “persistent in solving problems,” digging in on tough issues if necessary.

“She always does what needs to be done, even if it’s hard. She’s got a lot of grit,” Tualatin’s city manager said.

Tualatin Mayor Frank Bubenik said Hurd-Ravich taught him a lot and paid tribute to her for helping plan the Basalt Creek area, noting that when things got contentious between Wilsonville and Tualatin, she showed that grit in bringing both sides together. Bubenik said he hoped that the city would be able to welcome her back when it has a position available.

Former Tualatin Councilor Paul Morrison called Hurd-Ravich a “shining star,” describing her as patient and polite even when explaining a planning issue to someone for the 100th time.

Pamplin Media Group reporter Ray Pitz contributed to this news article.