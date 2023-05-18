PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Happy Valley family was chased out of their home early Thursday morning when a fire from a nearby tree spread to their house, according to fire officials.

Clackamas Fire District and Portland General Electric were both called to the home near the corner of Southeast Terra Cascade Drive and Southeast 132nd Avenue.

The fire heavily charred the side of the house and the garage — even burning a hole through the roof. Three vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Firefighters have since brought the blaze under control but crews are remaining at the scene to monitor hotspots. Investigators are at the scene working to determine what ignited it.

Neighbors have stepped up to help the family, offering places to stay and support during this time.

No injuries were reported.

A KOIN 6 News crew is at the scene working to learn more.