Truck driver, passenger crash down steep embankment in Mt. Hood National Forest: Officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fire crews rescued two people after a truck that had crashed down a steep embankment in Mt. Hood National Forest on Wednesday.

Estacada Fire and Clackamas Fire responded to the crash on 6322 Road around 1:45 p.m. and found the driver outside the truck and unable to get to the roadway while an injured passenger remained inside the truck.

Officials say the pickup truck had “rolled down the steep cliff before coming to rest on a tree in a very precarious position.”

Firefighters were able to lower themselves down to get the driver and extricate the passenger. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The rescue took a total of six hours “due to the remote location and extended response time to get to the crash.”

Fire crews rescued two people after a truck that had crashed down a steep embankment in Mt. Hood National Forest on Wednesday. (Courtesy: Estacada Fire)

No further details are available.