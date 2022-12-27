PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person was hospitalized and nine were displaced following a two-alarm fire at a West Linn home Tuesday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The fire was reported 5th Avenue, between 7th Street and 8th Street. At the scene, crews reported seeing flames coming out of the front of the four-story home — which contains five apartments.

One person was hospitalized and nine were displaced following a two-alarm fire at a West Linn home Tuesday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. December 27, 2022 (Courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue).

Life Flight was called due to reports of victims in the fire and TVF&R said two patients were assessed. One was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

As a result of the fire, crews said nine people have been displaced.

TVF&R said investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.