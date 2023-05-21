Two brothers are missing after their raft flipped on the Clackamas River (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two rafters went missing Friday on the Clackamas River and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is warning that the river is currently dangerous.

According to authorities, three men were rafting on the river attempting to reach Austin Hot Springs when the raft flipped over sending them into the river.

One of the three, a 61-year-old man, was able to get out and he said he searched the area for the other two who were brothers, ages 66 and 67, but he couldn’t find them.

The group’s car was found later on a Forest Service Road and authorities determined that the men were still missing so Clackamas County Search and Rescue was activated.

The search went on late into Friday night officials said, but they had no luck finding the missing brothers and their search was impeded by the high river conditions.

Authorities said that they continued their search on Saturday once again to no avail.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is warning people who want to recreate along the river to be extremely cautious because the river is incredibly high and the currents are fast. They also said that Austin Hot Springs is private property and not open for public use.