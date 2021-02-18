Two storm resource centers open in Clackamas County

Be sure to check on your neighbors without power and electricity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 50,000 people in Clackamas County are still without power and many are looking for places to stay warm.

Because of the widespread power outages caused by the recent winter storm, two locations are opening their doors to help the community. Clackamas County residents can now can warm up, charge their phones and medical devices and get supplies necessary at two new storm resource centers.

Clackamas County has opened storm resource centers with food, water, heat and electricity to charge your tech. Tell your friends and family w/o power they can come to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds: 694 NE 4th Ave or Hope City Church in Milwaukie: 5197 SE King Road. pic.twitter.com/v2mkgqn5SA — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) February 18, 2021

The storm resources centers will be open until 4 p.m. They are located at:

Clackamas County Fairgrounds

694 NE 4th Ave

Canby, OR 97013

Hope City Church

5197 SE King Road

Milwaukie, OR 97222

“We are asking everyone, if you are safe, please do you part in supporting your community,” Clackamas County Board Chair Tootie Smith asked. “We need all the help we can get. Please check on your neighbors who are less able to be without power or heat.”

Kimberley Dinwiddie, the public information officer for Clackamas County, joined AM Extra on Thursday morning to discuss the details. Watch below:

For more resources, visit Clackamas County’s website.