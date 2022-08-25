PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Thursday, according to authorities.

The Oregon City Police Department said they received a report of a stolen vehicle on Talawa Drive at 4:45 a.m. after a neighbor reported two vehicles parked in their driveway were stolen in the past two hours.

Officers found one of the stolen vehicles a short distance away, but the driver reportedly failed to yield to police — leading officers on a pursuit up I-205.

Another agency was able to stop the car after spiking the tires near I-205 and Highway 212. Authorities said they arrested the 16-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger.

The Oregon City Police Department is seeking more information on the break-ins and thefts in the neighborhood off Glen Oak Road, and is looking for any home surveillance footage in the area that may help in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number # 22-019171.