Unconscious person pulled from water at Clackamette Park

Clackamas County

The person was rushed to a hospital in serious condition

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue boat at the scene of a water rescue at Clackamette Park in Oregon City, June 23, 2020. (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after being found unconscious at Clackamette Park in Oregon City, authorities said.

Clackamas Fire said bystanders pulled the person out of the water and performed CPR.

Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office got the person on a boat and took them to a boat ramp where they were transported to a hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

No other details are available at this time.

