Vacant house in Oregon City damaged in fire

Clackamas County

No injuries reported, cause unknown

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Vacant home on Taylor Street in Oregon City (Clackamas Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters with the Clackamas Fire District knocked down a fire coming from a vacant home in Oregon City early Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Taylor Street around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of heavy smoke coming from a house. After firefighters confirmed there was no one inside, they were able to extinguish the fire in about 30 minutes, according to CFD.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced by the fire, CFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

