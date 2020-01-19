Visitors make do with 1 lift at Timberline Lodge

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KOIN) — Timberline Lodge and Ski Area canceled night skiing after high winds knocked down tress and caused power outages on the mountain Saturday.

The winds Friday night into Saturday morning were brutal, although things have calmed down going into Saturday night. Fog and heavy, wet snow covered the grounds at the lodge by the evening.

Guests at Timberline had to make due with lift closures, and some were able to find a silver lining.

“We’re here to walk around and go sledding,” said Vancouver resident Victoria Ladunski. “We already had dinner and we are going to just go play in the snow again.”

The winter weather forced Timberline to close all but one of their lifts just after noon on Saturday.

Due to a PGE power outage and trees breaking in the ski area, Bruno’s is the only lift running for the rest of the day. All other lifts are closed. Night skiing is cancelled. Hotel operations, including restaurants, are running as normal. Tomorrow’s forecast calls for some sun. pic.twitter.com/jYkTJj25Mt — Timberline Lodge (@timberlinelodge) January 18, 2020

“Our only option was just to ski down to Government Camp and then hitchhike back,” said Vladimir Korzun, of Portland. Although he had to snag a ride back to the lodge, he said it was still a fun adventure. “We had to walk in the ski boots all the way to Timberline Road.”

Employees at the Timberline Lodge told KOIN 6 News they were expecting more snow overnight. Skiers said they plan on taking advantage of the fresh powder.

“If it’s going to be the same deal tomorrow, we will do it again,” said Korzun.

Although most of the lifts were closed, Timberline said that its hotel operations, including their restaurants, were all running as normal.