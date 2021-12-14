Warming centers open in OR City, Molalla amid winter weather

Ice patterns on window lit by the sunrise light.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County announced Tuesday warming centers in Oregon City and Molalla have opened so people can escape the winter weather.

Centers currently open are at the Father’s Heart Ministry in Oregon City and Molalla Hope in Molalla.

The county said centers open anytime weather is forecasted to drop to 33 degrees or lowers.

People needing a warm place can find centers available day or night. A complete list of locations can be found by calling 211 or by visiting www.211.info or www.Clackamas.us/relief.

A spokesperson for the county said they are trying to add more centers in other communities.