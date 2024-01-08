John Exley, 60, won $1 million after wagering on a 10-spot game and matching all 10 numbers on Dec. 23.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington man walked into the Oregon City Safeway to play Keno last month and left the grocery store as a millionaire.

John Exley, 60, won $1 million after wagering on a 10-spot game and matching all 10 numbers on Dec. 23.

“Not many people choose to play the 10-spot, with the 4 and 8-spot being our most popular way to play Keno,” said Tina Erickson, Oregon Lottery’s product manager. “One reason this type of win is so exciting, is because players must select the ‘Special Keno’ option to win a prize this size, and there aren’t many who do.”

According to the Oregon Lottery, the state’s last million-dollar Keno winner dates back to Feb. 16, 2000. The odds for this type of victory are one in 8 million.

There were 8.5 million winning Keno Tickets in 2023, the Oregon Lottery said, with the average win coming at $8.71.