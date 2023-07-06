The letter follows news that one commissioner wants to strike its funding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hundreds of businesses, community members and elected officials are banding together in Clackamas County in a fight to keep the county’s Office of Equity and Inclusion funded and supported.

Nearly 800 community members signed a letter urging the county to continue funding the office ahead of next week’s county commission meeting. The letter follows news that one commissioner wants to strike its funding.

“Currently, Clackamas County commissioner Mark Shull is the only person who is calling to defund and reduce the work of the county office of equity and inclusion,” Cole Merkel, co-director at HereTogether Oregon, said.

The office provides services to county employees and residents with everything from translation and interpretation accommodations, supporting racial equity in the workforce, and even LGBTQ advocacy.

Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff said, “We represent everybody, not just select groups of everybody.”

“This is not something that is just one and done and you checked a box,” she said. “This is something that is ongoing, something we have to work at.”

The letter’s signatures included elected officials, education and faith leaders, businesses and community members. They all urge the board of commissioners to continue funding and even consider boosting those funds as they work toward inclusiveness and equality.

“For us, it’s really important that this work doesn’t stop, in fact, and is funded at equal or greater levels,” Catherine McMullen, Clackamas County Clerk, said

Those behind the letter told KOIN 6 that beyond the services by the office itself, the work the office accomplishes extends into the greater community. They say it helps with economic growth and diversity, and they want to see that continue.

“At the end of the day, what we all want to see is a Clackamas County where we can all work, live, play and pray without fear of discrimination,” Merkel said.

