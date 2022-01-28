West Linn family forced out of home as fire spread

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A West Linn family and their dog were forced out of their West Linn home as a fire spread from their chimney to the attic Thursday night, fire officials said.

Around 9 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue received a report of a fire on SW Mountain Road. The four residents quickly got out of the house after reporting they saw small flames coming through the chimney.

TVF&R’s incident commander upgraded the fire to a second alarm to bring more resources. Nearly 50 firefighters worked to put the fire out, officials said.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire, as they continue to assess the damage to the home.