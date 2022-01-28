West Linn family forced out of home as fire spread

Clackamas County

by: Hailey Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

(Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A West Linn family and their dog were forced out of their West Linn home as a fire spread from their chimney to the attic Thursday night, fire officials said.

Around 9 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue received a report of a fire on SW Mountain Road. The four residents quickly got out of the house after reporting they saw small flames coming through the chimney.

TVF&R’s incident commander upgraded the fire to a second alarm to bring more resources. Nearly 50 firefighters worked to put the fire out, officials said.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire, as they continue to assess the damage to the home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 04 2022 06:54 pm