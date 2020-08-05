West Linn Mayor Russ Axelrod says he will resign

Russ Axelrod announces intent to step down near end of Monday's marathon meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. (Pamplin Media) — West Linn Mayor Russ Axelrod announced his intent to step down from the City Council at a special meeting Aug. 3, as tensions flared between councilors and community members.

For years the West Linn City Council has been plagued by dysfunction and infighting. In fact, by resigning after a meeting that lasted well into the evening (despite technically beginning at 2 p.m.), Axelrod is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, John Kovash, who did the same thing in 2015.

Monday’s meeting lasted six and a half hours (coming on the heels of two and a half hours of executive session and pre-meeting work session) and reached a boiling point near the five and a half hour mark as the council discussed appointments for a “Historic City Hall Coalition Task Force.”

The council heard from Siobhan Taylor and Jon George, who have spent the past two and a half years working with city officials on a plan to restore the old city hall/police station building near Willamette Falls.

At Monday’s meeting Taylor, of the Willamette Falls and Landings Heritage Area Coalition, and George, the Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde Tribal Council secretary, expressed frustration for what they described as the city going back on its commitment to help fund the restoration project.

In response, Council President Rich Sakelik expressed his own frustration at the comments of Taylor and George and attempted to “correct the record” on the saga of the historic city hall funding agreement.

Axelrod and Councilor Jules Walters expressed frustration with Sakelik’s message to George and Taylor.

“I’m very upset by the reaction that’s taken place here,” Axelrod said.

After further conversation on the matter, Axelrod said “I’m going to step down.”

He confirmed that he meant resigning his position as mayor when asked by Councilor Teri Cummings. Axelrod then added that he wasn’t sure when he would step down.

Axelrod did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story will be updated.