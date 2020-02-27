West Linn police: Investigator’s Terry Timeus report went unread

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — Inappropriate behavior, abuse of power, homophobic remarks and sex with an informant: these are just some of the takeaways from a report obtained by the Portland Tribune focusing on former West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus.

The 100-page report prepared confidentially in 2008 details numerous instances of inappropriate behavior and intriguing statements regarding more serious allegations made against Timeus during his 18-year career as an officer in Lake Oswego.

City officials in West Linn, however, never performed a background investigation before hiring him and failed to review the report upon its completion. They did so despite a City Attorney’s memo characterizing its contents, describing the behavior as inappropriate and recommending training, according to interviews and documents.

“There is a direct result here,” said Portland Tribune reporter Nick Budnick. “You see, this guy was able to be chief for 11 years because of secrecy and because of the city council and the city of West Linn fighting Oregon public records law which says records like these should be disclosed.”

West Linn hired former McMinnville Police Chief Rod Brown to investigate the claims against Timeus. He divided the concerns into categories, deeming many of the allegations as unfounded or exonerated. However, his definition for “exonerated” concluded that while the allegations were true, they were not — in his opinion — improper.

Timeus eventually left the department in 2017 after facing allegations of drunk driving. He later received a payout of more than $123,000.

Timeus has refused to communicate with KOIN 6 News on multiple occasions when reporters have reached out to him for comment.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner