Stevie Lee King one of only 86 students in US chosen for Grammy Camp

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer camp for students is often centered on outdoor activities. But Stevie Lee King of Wilsonville High School headed to a different camp.

The high school senior was selected to attend Grammy Camp in Los Angeles. He already sings and plays like he’s very experienced, but King has actually only been playing a few years.

“My parents bought me a guitar during quarantine and with all that free time to practice, that was that step up for me,” he told KOIN 6 News.

Stevie Lee King of Wilsonville High School was chosen to attend Grammy Camp in LA, July 2023 (KOIN)

King found out in late spring he was one of only 86 students from across the US chosen to be part of this year’s Grammy Camp. The week-long camp is now underway at USC.

“Not only will I learn more about the guitar but I’ll also learn about the industry,” he said.

Featured at the Grammy Camp are emerging artists like Gracie Abrams, G Flip and Moore Kismet.

King is hopeful he’ll work professionally in the music industry and give a bigger voice to Asians in rock music.

Some of the guitars used by Stevie Lee King of Wilsonville High School, July 2023 (KOIN)

“I don’t see a lot of Asians in rock genres, so that’s why I think it’s so cool that I’m starting to sort of become one of those people,” he said.