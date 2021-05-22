Wilsonville school holds vaccination event for marginalized communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wood Middle School in Wilsonville held a COVID-19 vaccination event geared towards that city’s marginalized communities Saturday.

The clinic drew more than 500 appointments. A group affiliated with the school called Building Anti-Racist White Educators or BARWE put the clinic together.

A teacher that was volunteering said the group saw the need for vaccine access in their community, especially with a return to in-person learning.

“Before we came back to school we saw the numbers and the disproportionate numbers that were happening to our BIPOC community and so that was actually our original thought is we wanted to make sure, especially now that it went to 12-15..That all of our students have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Steffany Pacheco, a volunteer with BARWE.

Right now Clackamas County does not meet either metric to move to “lower risk,” according to the state.

The county’s vaccination rate is at nearly 59% for eligible groups.