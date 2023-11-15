PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wilsonville schools are on a 2-hour delay Wednesday after authorities said suspects fled from a car crash in the area and may have been armed.

According to the Wilsonville Police Department, suspects ran from a silver BMW after it crashed near Southwest Parkwood Lane and Southwest Brown Road.

Firearms were found in and around the car authorities said, and the suspects may be armed.

Authorities describe the driver as a stocky man wearing a baseball cap, light-colored shirt, dark pants and white shoes.

The passenger is described as a woman wearing dark clothes and white shoes.

Police said they suspect the driver of driving recklessly and eluding a traffic stop in Washington County.

In a statement from the West Linn – Wilsonville School District, they said all Wilsonville schools are on a 2-delay due to continued police activity in the area.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the school district shared that the Villebois Neighborhood was temporarily on lockdown while police searched for at least one suspect, but that has since been lifted.

Authorities said they believe the suspects have already fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.