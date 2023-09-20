PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The windows of the Clackamas County Democratic Party Headquarters in Oregon City have been vandalized for the second time in less than a month, local party leaders say.

Oregon City Police Department Captain David Edwins told KOIN 6 News that a person is believed to have shot through the building’s windows with a pellet or BB gun sometime between the afternoon of Sept. 18 and the morning of Sept. 19. Prior to this week’s damage, one of the storefront windows was smashed with a brick between Aug. 30 and 31.

One of the storefront windows was previously smashed with a brick at the end of August. (Photos courtesy of the Clackamas County Democratic Party)

The recent damage caused to one the political party’s windows.

Clackamas County Democratic Party Chair Cris Waller told KOIN 6 News that the damage is believed to be politically motivated.

“Political violence is often intended to silence and intimidate,” Waller said. “We must come back stronger and raise all of our voices to ensure that our democracy remains intact and all of us are safe.”

Waller said that the party is in the process of installing a security system in response to the recent damages. The window repairs are expected to cost the party thousands of dollars.

The Oregon City Police Department is investigating the damages as criminal mischief crimes. Anyone with more information about the incidents is asked to contact OCPD.