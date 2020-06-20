Woman drowns in Clackamas River, another victim hospitalized

The Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium responds to three women in distress in the Clackamas River on June 19, 2020. (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman died and another was hospitalized Friday after they were separated from a larger group while floating on the Clackamas River.

The Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium responded to reports of three people in distress on the river near Barton Park around 4 p.m. A 911 caller reported seeing three women in danger with one of the women floating face-down in the water.

The caller’s husband grabbed a personal flotation device and ran down to help the women while emergency crews were en route. He reached the woman who was floating face-down and was able to hold her head above water for an extended period of time while first responders made their way to the river.

When rescuers arrived, they performed CPR on the woman for 30 minutes but she could not be revived. The woman was later identified as Leanna Rae Middleton, 62, of Portland.

Further investigation revealed Middleton had a personal flotation device with her on the inner-tube she was using to float down the river but had not been wearing it.

The two other women from the larger group were also rescued. Crews assisted them to safety and provided first aid. One of the surviving women was transported to an area hospital, while the other declined medical attention.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating Leanna Middleton’s drowning.