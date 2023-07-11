Investigators say her cause of death was homicidal violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was found dead at a vacant property set to be sold in Wilsonville on Monday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a person doing work at the property on Stafford Road found the woman and called authorities. An investigation of the area and autopsy of the body has led deputies to believe her cause of death was homicidal violence.

Officials have yet to publicly identify the woman, and no suspects are known. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area to contact 503-723-4949 or email via the form on their website. Reference case #23-014348.

The sheriff’s office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

