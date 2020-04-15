Woman turns farm into social-distancing dog park

The farm near Oregon City has been a hit with families looking for fresh air and room to play

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Robyn Brown’s three sons and their dog Gunnison were going stir crazy after several weeks of no school, no parks, and no end to the social-distancing in sight. Fortunately, their neighbor Dianne Neffendorf has plenty of room on her farm near Carver and let them come over to play. Watching them, Neffendorf wondered why she couldn’t open it up to other people in a similar situation.

So that’s exactly what she did, posting in a community Facebook page that for $15 families could bring their dog out to run around for an hour in a fenced, 1/2 acre field. They text her to reserve a time, pay via Venmo or PayPal, and then she sends them her address.

“I open the gate for them so nobody’s touching anything and I sanitize the table and chairs,” Neffendorf said. “It works out really well.”

Dianne Neffendorf recently opened up her farm as a social-distancing dog park (Hannah Ray Lambert)

In about two weeks, she’s had 32 reservations. “I couldn’t believe the response,” she said. The huge demand speaks to how cooped up many parents, children and yes, pets too, are feeling during the coronavirus response.

“I can’t imagine going through something like this where you can’t get out to go anywhere if you don’t have a yard,” Brown said.

Rebecca Uecker said her 15-year-old son Logan needed a run as much as their dog did. Logan is missing his spring track season right now, so Uecker said running with the dog is therapeutic for both parties. The fresh air doesn’t hurt either.

(Marissa Hancock Voskuil)

Marissa Voskuil said she saw Neffendorf’s Facebook post about a week ago and decided to surprise her family with a little “get away time.”

“There are only so many times you can walk the neighborhood,” she told KOIN 6 News. “With parks and dog runs closed this was perfect to spend time out in the open.” So she loaded up the family and they spent an hour running around the farm, playing soccer, Frisbee, feeding the Highland cattle, and enjoying the artwork on the property.

Neffendorf and her husband have lived on the property for 22 years and have put a lot of work into it, including commissioning murals on several of the outbuildings.

“People say it’s just got a lot of good vibes here, so they come and stay and look relaxed and their dogs are all well exercised when they leave,” she said.

The park is open by reservation only. Text or call Neffendorf at 503-481-4327. Bring your own dog toys and PPE.