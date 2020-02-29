Worker dies at Wilsonville Coca-Cola plant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coca-Cola has temporarily shut down operations at its Wilsonville facility after a worker died while on the job.

Circumstances of the employee’s death have not yet been confirmed. Workers were sent home while investigators piece together what happened.

With distribution and deliveries halted, Portland-area stores may see a shortage of Coca-Cola products, according to one employee.

The Director of Communications for Swire Coca-Cola released a statement concerning the death:

“We are deeply saddened that a fatality occurred at our Wilsonville facility on Friday. We can confirm next of kin have been informed. Our production and warehouse remains closed as we work with the relevant authorities to investigate this tragic incident. We have support available to the family and our employees and we send our deepest sympathies to all those affected.“

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when available.