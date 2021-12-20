Worker pinned by excavator, critically injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews were dispatched after reports of a worker pinned under an excavator in Happy Valley around 2:00 p.m., Clackamas Fire tweeted Monday.
Officials said the incident happened on property off of Ridgeway Drive.
Clackamas Fire was able to rescue the worker and used a rope system to carry them uphill to an ambulance.
Officials said the worker was taken to a trauma center with “possibly life-threatening injuries.” Their current condition is unknown.
It is not clear how the worker became pinned under the excavator.