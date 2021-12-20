Worker pinned by excavator, critically injured

Clackamas Fire crews used ropes to help carry the worker uphill after unpinning them from under an excavator. (Clackamas Fire) December, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews were dispatched after reports of a worker pinned under an excavator in Happy Valley around 2:00 p.m., Clackamas Fire tweeted Monday.

Officials said the incident happened on property off of Ridgeway Drive.

Clackamas Fire was able to rescue the worker and used a rope system to carry them uphill to an ambulance.

Clackamas Fire crews used ropes to help carry the worker uphill after unpinning them from under an excavator. (Clackamas Fire) December, 2021.

Clackamas Fire crews used ropes to help carry the worker uphill after unpinning them from under an excavator. (Clackamas Fire) December, 2021.

Clackamas Fire crews used ropes to help carry the worker uphill after unpinning them from under an excavator. (Clackamas Fire) December, 2021.

Clackamas Fire crews used ropes to help carry the worker uphill after unpinning them from under an excavator. (Clackamas Fire) December, 2021.

Officials said the worker was taken to a trauma center with “possibly life-threatening injuries.” Their current condition is unknown.

It is not clear how the worker became pinned under the excavator.