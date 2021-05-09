Write-in candidate opposes Dave Hunt on CCC board

PORTLAND, Ore. (PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP) — A Milwaukie educator has announced a write-in campaign for the Clackamas Community College board of directors against unopposed incumbent Dave Hunt, who was arrested on prostitution charges last week.

The election is May 18.

David Kays, a 33-year-educator, is a music instructor currently teaching at Lincoln High School in Portland since 2015. Before that, he taught in the Gladstone School District for 15 years.

“I was filling out my own ballot Friday night and realized that I couldn’t vote for the incumbent, given his current legal issues,” Kays said. “My family had a quick discussion and agreed to write me in. By the next morning, we agreed other people might like an alternative, too, and I would be happy to serve the CCC community for a four-year term. Now I’m asking for others to write me in.”

“I know that community colleges are an asset to a healthy and expanding economy, and in creating access for people to advanced education and learning opportunities,” Kays said. “I believe I can be a positive contributor to the future of CCC.”

As first reported by the Portland Tribune, Hunt, a former Oregon House Speaker and current lobbyist, was arrested and cited by Portland police in an undercover prostitution sting operation in April. Hs attorney, Micheal De Munis, said, “Mr. Hunt denies the allegations, but respects the criminal justice process and will refrain from saying more until he has his opportunity in court.”

Clackamas Community College said Hunt was taking a leave from the board.

According to the Sunday, May 9, announcement, Kays grew up in Portland, attended Franklin High School, Portland State University, and the University of Oregon, where he received his Bachelor’s in Music Education. He taught at Benson High School in Portland, then moved to Arizona to complete his Master’s in Music Education from Arizona State University in Tempe. He taught in Gilbert, Ariz., and Lacey, Wash., before returning to Oregon and working for Lake Oswego Public Schools. He transitioned to Gladstone in 1999, teaching at Kraxberger Junior High School and later also serving as music director at Gladstone High School. He moved on to Lincoln High School in Portland Public Schools in 2015. He has taken continuing education classes at Clackamas Community College in 2019 and 2020.

The announcement said, “In addition to his professional commitments, Kays has been an active volunteer in education, most recently focusing on equitable access for music education and career technical education related to music education.”

Kays lives with his wife, Kathy Landis-Kays, in the Oak Grove neighborhood in Milwaukie. Both of their children — Madeline, 26, and Everett, 21 — have attended CCC.

