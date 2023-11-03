PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you happen to stumble across a suit of armor this week, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office will want to know about it.

Deputies are searching for “a unique treasure trove of Medieval costuming” that was stolen from a Renaissance fair trailer on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Its owner said someone had stolen the trailer from his rural property in Canby earlier that morning. Later that day, a deputy found the now-empty trailer on Needy Road.

“It’s used at Renaissance fairs, and was filled with beautifully crafted Medieval costume items — including an entire suit of armor, a sword, and other items,” CCSO said in a post on Facebook.

Officials ask anyone with information about where these unique items have gone to contact them via 503-723-4949 or through their online email form.

