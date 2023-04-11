PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The fastest growing county in the Portland region is not in Oregon. It is Clark County, across the Columbia River in Washington. According to World Population Review, its population grew 3.1% between 2020 and 2021 and an additional 1.5% between 2021 and 2022.

A dramatic symbol of the growth is visible along the Columbia River near where the Interstate Bridge crosses into Washington. The 25-acre Waterfront Vancouver redevelopment project has added a riverfront walkway and pier, restaurants, shops, housing, two hotels, and a park in recent years. The $1.5 billion project is expected to continue until at least 2030.

Like Portland, Vancouver is also adding apartment buildings in its downtown. And smaller cities throughout the county are also rapidly seeing large new residential developments that rival those in Portland suburbs.

That compares to stagnant growth and actual population decreases in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties during the same period. In fact, according to a recent report commissioned by the Portland Business Alliance, much of Clark County’s growth is coming at the expense of the three Oregon counties, especially Multnomah and its largest city, Portland.

The 2023 State of the Economy report blamed high income tax increases approved by county and city voters for many of the relocations to Clark County in recent years. The State of Washington does not have personal or corporate income taxes.

